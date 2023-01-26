WATCH | Ant-Man 3 featurette: Get ready for the next phase of MCU with this 'visceral' and 'bonkers' movie

A new behind-the-scenes featurette from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been revealed. The film kicks off the Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and introduces the next big Thanos-like villain, Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. The featurette has Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige talking about the importance of the superhero, and indeed the film. While Scott Lang or Ant-Man, Paul Rudd's shape-shifting superhero, was a minor player before, he helped save the world and undo Thanos' snap in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. "Ant-Man is arguably the character that is the most underestimated. Ant-Man became the key to saving the universe in Avengers: Endgame. So carrying that tradition, we thought, well, let’s use this film to kick off Phase 5," says Feige.

Rudd said he appreciates the opportunity of working with "legends" like Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas. “I still kinda can’t believe that I’m sitting there and it’s like, wow, there’s Michelle Pfeiffer and there’s Michael Douglas. It’s really nice not to get used to working with legends," said Rudd.

In 'Quantumania', Kang pretends to help Ant-Man or Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) get back his lost time. If you don't remember, Scott was stuck in the Quantum Realm when Thanos had killed off half the universe. While he was in there for five hours, five years in the world had passed in the meantime. In that time, Scott's daughter Cassie (now played by Kathryn Newton as an adult) grew up.

Only Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) knows the truth about Kang. She was stuck in the Quantum Realm for 30 years and warns Scott from trusting Kang in the film.

Reed has earlier teased that Ant-Man 3 will rival Avengers movies in scale, and no longer the 'palate cleansers' as they have been called before. Reed was speaking to Entertainment Weekly when he said, "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie. For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie. I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers. Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror."

He added, "In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror. In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way. It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will reportedly run for 125 minutes, also stars Evangeline Lilly, David Dastmalchian, and Randall Park. It releases on February 17, 2023.

