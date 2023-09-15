ugc_banner

Vogue World 2023: Jodie Turner-Smith turns heads with her butt-bearing thong outfit

Sep 15, 2023

Jodie Turner-Smith walked the red carpet at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London wearing a sultry asymmetrical outfit by Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture.

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith has never shied away from showing off her bold side on the red carpet. And, at the annual Vogue World event, Jodie left everyone awestruck with her head-turning look.

The actress made a grand appearance at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, sporting a sultry asymmetrical butt-bearing outfit from Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture. Her black satin outfit had a unique design that featured a black thong and an extra large bow, stylishly tied across her body in her waist, covering her torso and entire chest.

The ensemble showed off her phenomenal figure and toned legs. She accessorised her look with black satin opera gloves, a diamond bracelet and earrings. She completed her look with the cat eye makeup adorned with rhinestone and maroon lipstick. 

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week kicked off with extravagant fashion. Many stars, royalty and fashion icons gathered to attend the annual Vogue World event.

Several stars showed up on the red carpet wearing a head-turning outfit. Hollywood director Baz Luhrmann, Anna Wintour and the British Vogue editor Edward Enninful walked the red carpet together. Actress Sienna Miller also made a radiant appearance in Schiaparelli, showing off her growing baby bump. 

From the British Royal family, Princess Beatrice of York and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, as well as Princess Eugenie of York. For the event, Beatrice.

