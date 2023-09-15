Stars and royalty hit the red carpet for Vogue World 2023 | London Fashion Week
Source:AFP
London Fashion Week 2023 opened its doors in style! Dazzling movie stars, royalty, and fashion icons gathered to attend the second annual Vogue World event, which transformed the British capital into a glitzy fashion hub reminiscent of New York's famed Met Gala.
The highlight of this glamorous event was a captivating runway show, offering a sneak peek into the upcoming autumn and winter 2023 collections. With celebrities from Hollywood, members of royalty, and renowned figures from the fashion world in attendance, the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane became the epicentre of fashion innovation and elegance.
As cameras flashed and the red carpet unrolled, several stars flaunted their head-turning looks! Here's a quick rundown.
Baz Luhrmann, Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful
Hollywood director Baz Luhrmann graced the black-tie affair, standing alongside the ever-elegant Dame Anna Wintour and the outgoing British Vogue editor Edward Enninful. Their presence added a touch of cinematic grandeur to the fashion extravaganza.
(Photograph:AFP)
Sienna Miller's maternity chic
Actress Sienna Miller made a radiant appearance in Schiaparelli, proudly displaying her baby bump. Her impeccable style and grace drew admiration from all quarters.
(Photograph:AFP)
Royal splendor
Princess Beatrice of York and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, as well as Princess Eugenie of York, attended the event in regal fashion. Their presence added a touch of aristocratic allure to the evening.
(Photograph:AFP)
Charismatic Kate Winslet
Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet was present at the event, fueling anticipation for her role in the much-anticipated Lee Miller biopic. Her appearance left fashion enthusiasts eager to see her on the big screen once again.
(Photograph:AFP)
The delightful trio!
The red carpet saw a delightful trio comprising singer-actress Rita Ora, iconic model Twiggy, and American model-influencer Wisdom Kaye. Their combined star power and fashion-forward choices lit up the venue.
(Photograph:AFP)
Maisie & her amazing attire
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, famed for her portrayal of Arya Stark, made a statement with her bold and distinctive outfit, demonstrating her evolution as a fashion trendsetter.