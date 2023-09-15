Stars and royalty hit the red carpet for Vogue World 2023 | London Fashion Week

Source: AFP

London Fashion Week 2023 opened its doors in style! Dazzling movie stars, royalty, and fashion icons gathered to attend the second annual Vogue World event, which transformed the British capital into a glitzy fashion hub reminiscent of New York's famed Met Gala.

The highlight of this glamorous event was a captivating runway show, offering a sneak peek into the upcoming autumn and winter 2023 collections. With celebrities from Hollywood, members of royalty, and renowned figures from the fashion world in attendance, the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane became the epicentre of fashion innovation and elegance.

As cameras flashed and the red carpet unrolled, several stars flaunted their head-turning looks! Here's a quick rundown.