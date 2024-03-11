Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant! Debuts baby bump on Oscars red carpet

Actor Vannessa Hudgens chose the Academy Awards to reveal her pregnancy to the world and make it a special moment. Hudgens, who was one of the red carpet hosts, debuted her baby bump as she showed up at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, USA. Hudgens is expecting her first child with her husband, Cole Tucker.

Hudgens looked stunning in a full-sleeved dress by Vera Wang. The bodycon dress with a turtleneck perfectly suited her. She accessorised her look with a pearl necklace and diamond earrings. The actress tied her hair in a high ponytail, which perfectly matched her look.

Before starting off her duty as the red carpet host, Hudgens said while cradling her baby bump, "I clearly have a lot to be excited for."

The actress later shared a few photos from the red carpet on her Instagram handle and wrote, ''Oscar’s 2024! One for the books 😝🥳🥰♥️.'' View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) × Hudgens married a Baseball player in December 2023 in a private ceremony in Mexico in front of her close friends and family. The couple was romantically involved for over a year before getting engaged in 2023.



Talking about her romance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the High School Musical actor said, “If I want something or someone, I’m going after them."

“I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move,” she said.