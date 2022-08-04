UFC champion Conor McGregor will debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in 'Road House' remake

Two-time UFC champion Conor McGregor is all ready to make his acting debut in Prime Video's remake of the 80's classic 'Road House' alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. The film will be directed by Doug Liman and written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry. The roles of executive producers are being fulfilled by JJ Hook, Alison Winter, and Aaron Auch. Joe Silver of Silver Pictures is producing the movie.

Conor's name is the latest addition to the list of stars that includes Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp, and Bob Menery.

According to sources, McGregor will be playing an original role in the films and not as himself. The story of the film revolves around Gyllenhaal, who plays the role of a former UFC fighter who works as a bouncer in a roadhouse in the Florida Keys.

The film will hit the shooting floor this month in the Dominican Republic and will receive a worldwide release on Prime Video in more than 240 countries.

Before being cast in this movie, McGregor was approached multiple times by Hollywood, but the UFC star has been reluctant to jump in without having a role that fits right for him. According to sources, McGregor came to know that the makers were keen on casting him, and he was in love with the idea of the film receiving a new treatment in terms of the story.

Though Conor is not new to being in front of the camera, as he has shot many commercials for a number of his businesses, 'Road House' will be his first feature film.

