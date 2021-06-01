Twitterati has a field day as HBO Max crashes during 'Mare of Easttown' finale

The season finale of HBO’s ‘Mare of Easttown’ trended heavily on the internet after the streamer crashed for many enthusiastic fans on the big day. Many users experienced glitches while using the streaming app to watch the Kate Winslet-led detective drama series.

Written and created by Brad Ingelsby and directed by Craig Zobel, the miniseries is a murder mystery combined with the portrayal of small-town life through the eyes of Winslet, who plays the role of a police detective Mare Sheehan.

The show debuted this April and has been a much-talked-about series for most parts.

Thus, when HBO had an issue as the finale dropped for ‘Mare of Easttown’, it became a meme fest with fans getting angry. HBO Max issued a statement as the issue came to notice: “We’re aware some customers may be experiencing issues streaming #HBOMax and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

#HBOCrash started trending on Twitter soon after with some even adding humour to their misery. One user wrote, “Congratulations Kate Winslet for being a part of two of the biggest crashes of all time.”

Another wrote, “After we find out who the killer is I’m going to need to know who to fire at HBO Max for letting the site crash right now. #MareOfEasttown”

Check out some reactions here:

After we find out who the killer is I’m going to need to know who to fire at HBO Max for letting the site crash right now. #MareOfEasttown pic.twitter.com/MCuq1gj9R6 — Tory Banknell (@ToryBanknell) May 31, 2021 ×

lol Friends didn’t crash HBO Max but Mare of Easttown did. Kate Winslet’s power — joyce eng (@joyceeng61) May 31, 2021 ×