Twitter is ecstatic as Rihanna is named among Forbes list of world's billionaires

Give it up for going-to-be-momma Rihanna as the pop star turned entrepreneur has made it to the Forbes list of the world’s billionaires.

As per the Forbes, Rihanna’s worth now sits at a sweet $1.7 billion with her wealth now coming from her line of cosmetics, Fenty Beauty, lingerie brand Savage x Fenty and ofcourse royalties from music.

Rihanna is one of the highest-selling artists of all time with songs like ‘Diamonds’, ‘Umbrella’ in her kitty.

With this feat, Rihanna becomes the first person ever from Barbados to become a billionaire.

Soon after the news came out, Twitterati was ecstatic and couldn’t keep their happiness. Check out their reactions here:

idk why i thought rihanna was already a billionaire — mar | MIN MARCH 🍊 (@SZASASHTRAY) April 5, 2022 ×

It’s so dope to see Rihanna, a young black single woman from a small island who transitioned from entertaining to business, become a billionaire. Her journey may be the most inspiring in recent memory. https://t.co/ALfbvJIk47 — Beans, Rice, Jesus Christ, and (@ByronCBailey) April 5, 2022 ×

Rihanna is a billionaire? With a b? Damn! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — TMC 🏁 (@illiam_william) April 5, 2022 ×

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Rihanna is expecting her first child with partner A$AP Rocky. The others on the 2022 Forbes rich list are Jay-Z and Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Peter Jackson. Adele, Ed Sheeran and Dave nominated for Ivor songwriting awards

No guesses here but Elon Musk topped the Forbes billionaires list with Jeff Bezos coming in a close second. India’s Mukesh Ambani is at the 10th spot and Gautam Adani is just a spot behind him in rank.