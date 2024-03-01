Hindi podcast trailer of Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine out, Sharad Kelkar leads the team

Hindi Audible Original podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders is back with yet another thrilling season. The upcoming season will be based on the story of Marvel’s Wolverine.

Season 4 of Marvel’s Wastelanders is set in a post-apocalyptic world and will follow the journey of Logan, aka Wolverine, as he navigates Wastelands, grappling with his past while fighting to survive in a world where hope is a rare commodity. In the Hindi edition, Marvel’s Wastelanders has roped in TV and film actor Sharad Kelkar as Wolverine.

What happens in Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine

In the new show, Wolverine's journey is brought to life with unparalleled intensity and deep emotion, drawing listeners deep into the heart of his resistance.

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine will premiere on March 13, 2024, with Sharad Kelkar as Wolverine, joined by Mithila Palkar as Sofia, Neelam Kothari as Jean Grey. Others in the cast include Aadil Khan as Captain America, Vijay Vikram Singh as Professor X/Charles Xavier, Chandan Roy Sanyal as Crossbones, Aalekh Sangal as Red Skull, Chetanya Adib as Cyclops, Abish Mathew as Kevin and Sachin Kumbhar as Bucky.

Marvel’s Wastelanders is the first collaboration between Audible and Marvel Entertainment and will be released simultaneously in French, German, Hindi, Italian, and Japanese in the respective countries as a global audio experience with top-quality production, featuring renowned and high-profile actors in the roles of Marvel’s legendary superheroes.

Here's what's next for the Marvel's Wastelanders

There are two more seasons in the pipeline after the one on Wolverine. Details about the cast and premiere dates for the last two seasons of the Marvel’s Wastelanders series, Doom, and Marvel’s Wastelanders, will be announced at a later date.

The six-season audio epic was originally launched as an English-language series in June 2021.