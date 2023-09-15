Trailer for Harley Quinn spinoff series Kite Man: Hell Yeah is out

Trailer for the Harley Quinn spinoff series is finally out. Max dropped the fresh trailer for its animated spinoff show titled Kite Man: Hell Yeah! today and announced the release date for the same. The show is set for a debut in 2024 and will take the relationship of Kite Man and Golden Glider to the next level.

According to the trailer, Kite Man and Golden Glider will open a bar in the shadow of Lex Luthor’s Legion of Doom. “Nobody said serving cold ones to the most dangerous rogues outside of Arkham Asylum would be easy, but sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name, and how to hide a body,” reads the show’s official logline.

Cast of Kite Man: Hell Yeah!

Matt Oberg will be seen reprising his role of Kite Man that originally debuted in Harley Quinn while Stephanie Hsu will star alongside him as Golden Glider. Others in the show will be James Adomian as Bane, Natasia Demetriou as Malice, Janelle James as Queen of Fables, Jonathan Banks as Noonan, Keith David as Darkseid, Michael Imperioli as Joe/Moe Dubelz, Rory Scovel as Gus the Goon, the late Lance Reddick as Lex Luthor, and Judith Light as Helen Villigan.

Watch the Kite Man: Hell Yeah teaser here:

Kite Man: Hell Yeah is executive produced by Harley Quinn co-creators Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey, in addition to Kaley Cuoco. Sam Register also executive produces while Lorey serves as showrunner. The show is based on characters from DC and produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

