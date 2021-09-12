Toronto Film Festival: Justine Bateman talks about her drama 'Violet'

Justine Bateman, Hollywood actress-turned-director, has arrived at The Toronto Film Festival 2021 for her directorial venture 'Violet'.



Bateman talked about how her inner voice transitioned from being her worst critic to strongest supporter as she was on her way to making her debut as a director with 'Violet'.

“When I was getting from a fear-based decision life to an instinct-based decision life, what helped greatly was thinking about these negative thoughts in an objective way. The example I use is ‘Don’t wear that shirt to the party or no one will talk to you.’ Within myself, I gave it validity. It’s my own thought, I adhere to its accuracy, blindly,” Bateman said at TIFF press conference on Saturday.



The actress-turned-director also talked about 'Violet', starring Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux in leading roles.

“I wanted to make the voice as different as possible from Olivia — change the gender, change the tone, change where it’s coming in on the speakers in the theater,” she shared.