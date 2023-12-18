Toronto Film Critics Association: Zone of Interest named Best Picture of 2023

The Toronto Film Critics Association is out with its list for best films for the year 2023. It has awarded The Zone of Interest as Best Picture of the year while All of Us Strangers and Killers of the Flower Moon came runner-ups.

The Zone of Interest also got director Jonathan Glazer his Best Director trophy. Among runners up were Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon, followed by Justine Triet with Anatomy of a Fall.

Toronto critics also gave the best lead performance awards to Sandra Huller for Anatomy of a Fall and Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon. The best supporting performance awards went to Ryan Gosling for Barbie and Da’Vine Joy Randolph for her stand-out role in The Holdovers.

Take a look at full list of winners here:

Best Picture: The Zone of Interest

Runners Up: All of Us Strangers, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Director: Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest; Runners Up: Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon, Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Outstanding Lead Performance: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon, Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Outstanding Support Performance: Ryan Gosling, Barbie, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Breakthrough Performance: Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One

Outstanding Performance in a Canadian Film: Glenn Howerton, BlackBerry

Best Original Screenplay: Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Best Adapted Screenplay: Killers of the Flower Moon – Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Best Animated Feature: Robot Dreams

Allan King Documentary Award: 20 Days in Mariupol

Best International Feature: Fallen Leaves