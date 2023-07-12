Top Chef winner Kristen Kish to take over hosting duties from Padma Lakshmi

Get set for some more fun and new energy on the sets of Bravo’s Top Chef as Padma Lakshmi exits as host and winner of season 10 takes over. Kristen Kish won season 10 of Top Chef and has served as a guest judge multiple times. Padma Lakshmi’s exit comes as the “world all-stars” season 20 concluded.

Padma Lakshmi made the announcement of the exit just ahead of the season 20 finale, which saw Buddha Lo take the title of world all-star in the special international season held in honour of the show’s 20th anniversary. Padma was a part of the show for 19 seasons. In her announcement to step away from the show, she said that she needs to “make space” for her Hulu series Taste the Nation, her books and “other creative pursuits.”

Who is Kristen Kish, the new Top Chef host?

Meanwhile, the new host Kish said, “Top Chef is where I started my journey – first as a competing chef, then a guest judge and now as host I have the honour of helping to continue to build this brand. I’m thrilled to sit alongside Gail and Tom as we get to know new incredible chefs and see what they cook up. It feels like coming home.”