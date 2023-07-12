Top Chef winner Kristen Kish to take over hosting duties from Padma Lakshmi
Story highlights
This news comes in as Top Chef wrapped up its “world all-stars” season 20.
This news comes in as Top Chef wrapped up its “world all-stars” season 20.
Get set for some more fun and new energy on the sets of Bravo’s Top Chef as Padma Lakshmi exits as host and winner of season 10 takes over. Kristen Kish won season 10 of Top Chef and has served as a guest judge multiple times. Padma Lakshmi’s exit comes as the “world all-stars” season 20 concluded.
Head judge Tom Colicchio and Judge Gail Simmons will both return for Season 21.
Padma Lakshmi made the announcement of the exit just ahead of the season 20 finale, which saw Buddha Lo take the title of world all-star in the special international season held in honour of the show’s 20th anniversary. Padma was a part of the show for 19 seasons. In her announcement to step away from the show, she said that she needs to “make space” for her Hulu series Taste the Nation, her books and “other creative pursuits.”
Who is Kristen Kish, the new Top Chef host?
Meanwhile, the new host Kish said, “Top Chef is where I started my journey – first as a competing chef, then a guest judge and now as host I have the honour of helping to continue to build this brand. I’m thrilled to sit alongside Gail and Tom as we get to know new incredible chefs and see what they cook up. It feels like coming home.”
Kristen Kish was born in South Korea. She was adopted into a family in Kentwood, Michigan. She attended Le Cordon Bleu in Chicago and, after culinary school, spent 10 years cooking in high-end Boston restaurants.
As per the synopsis, Top Chef season 21 will explore the “energetic and unique culinary scenes” in Wisconsin’s Milwaukee and Madison.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.