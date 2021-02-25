Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'Spider Man 3' gets a title, Eddie Murphy's daughter Bella to make her film debut

It's finally confirmed. Marvel announced the official title of 'Spider-Man 3' with a quirky video. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has filed a countersuit against an immersive fantasy theme park in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Here are the top stories of the day.



Taylor Swift files countersuit after Evermore Park press infringement on use of name



After we last told you about Taylor Swift re-recorded hit songs making a chatter at the top charts, the singer is now in news for taking action against an immersive fantasy theme park in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Taylor’s intellectual property management company is taking action against the park after the Utah park filed a lawsuit against the singer.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/taylor-swift-files-countersuit-after-evermore-park-press-infringement-on-use-of-name-366103

Confirmed! Upcoming 'Spider Man 3' film title is this and it makes total sense



All you Spider Man fans, the upcoming film from the franchise finally has a title and this time they are serious about it. The cast of the upcoming Spider Man film teased fans with new title, all different from one another. The fake titles that circulated on the internet yesterday were Spider-Man: Phone Home, Spider-Man: Home Slice, and Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker. Sadly, none of them are correct.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-confirmed-upcoming-spider-man-3-film-title-is-this-and-it-makes-total-sense-366158

Eddie Murphy's daughter Bella to debut in 'Coming 2 America



Eddie Murphy's upcoming film 'Coming 2 America' is special for more reasons than one. The film - which is a sequel of 1988 film by the same name, marks the big-screen debut of Bella, Eddie Murphy's 19-year-old daughter. Bella states that 1988 original shapes her humour while growing up.



read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-eddie-murphys-daughter-bella-to-debut-in-coming-2-america-366127

Pink's daughter Willow makes Billboard debut with duet 'Cover Me In Sunshine'



Singer Pink’s daughter recently made her mama proud as her song made its Billboard chart debut. Pink’s daughter Willow Sage is 9-years-old and is already making records. Pink and her daughter Willow’s duet for their cover ‘Cover Me In Sunshine’ dropped on february 12 and made its way to Billboard charts.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/lifestyle/news-pinks-daughter-willow-makes-billboard-debut-with-duet-cover-me-in-sunshine-366171

As Joe Biden follows then unfollows Chrissy Teigen; check out the Twitter exchange that led to this



Chrissy Teigen as we all know is a darling of the internet. Model-TV star-published cookbook author recently trended as she asked for US President Joe Biden to unfollow her after he followed her on his inauguration day following her request to do the same.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/lifestyle/news-as-joe-biden-follows-then-unfollows-chrissy-teigen-check-out-the-twitter-exchange-that-led-to-this-366117



