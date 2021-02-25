Pink's daughter Willow makes Billboard debut with duet 'Cover Me In Sunshine'

Talent runs in the family.

Singer Pink’s daughter recently made her mama proud as her song made its Billboard chart debut.

Pink’s daughter Willow Sage is 9-years-old and is already making records. Pink and her daughter Willow’s duet for their cover ‘Cover Me In Sunshine’ dropped on february 12 and made its way to Billboard charts.

To date, the track has charted for one week and reached No. 104 on the Billboard Global 200.

Pink had shared the song with her fans and wrote, “'Cover Me In Sunshine' with my baby girl is out now!! Hope this one puts a smile on your face 🌞."

“Cover Me In Sunshine” with my baby girl is out now!! Hope this one puts a smile on your face 🌞 https://t.co/HPWimNK8hA pic.twitter.com/EYor3S7H3v — P!nk (@Pink) February 12, 2021 ×

In a statement shared with PEOPLE when ‘Cover Me In Sunshine’ was released, the singer opened about her challenging 2020 and explained that music has been a source of happiness for the mother, daughter duo. She said, "[The past year] has been so many things for us: sad, lonely, scary, yes," but "it's also been quiet, reflective and a great teacher. Willow and I find comfort in music, so we're putting this song out for no other reason than that we hope it brings you sweetness, sunshine and comfort too."