Top 5 Hollywood news today: More sequels of 'The Godfather' in plan & more

From 'Godfather' sequels to Jason Bateman's Saturday Night Live revelation, here are the top 5 Hollywood news stories of the day:

Don Cheadle, Robert Dowyne Jr pay tributes to Chadwick Boseman at 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Chadwick Boseman star passed away in August at an age of 43 due to colon cancer.

Ellen DeGeneres buys estate for USD 49 million next to Meghan and Harry's California home

DeGeneres has reportedly bought the estate from Dennis Miller for a whopping USD 49 million. According to reports, the deal makes the compound one of the priciest ever sold in the area.

Netflix declines to flag up to viewers that 'The Crown' is fiction: Reports

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has argued that the scripted series 'The Crown', in which actors play members of the royal family, risked giving viewers a wrong and damaging impression of the British royal family.

Jason Bateman recalls the time when he was attacked by a chimpanzee on 'Saturday Night Live'

The actor made the revelation while hosting the latest episode of 'Saturday Night Live'. He gave a monologue that included a rare throwback clip from the last time he hosted the comedy sketch show.

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes release new 'The Christmas Song' duet ahead of holiday season

The real-life couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello released their version of the classic 'The Christmas Song' on December 5.