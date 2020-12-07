Ellen DeGeneres buys estate for USD 49 million next to Meghan and Harry's California home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting new neighbours. The former royal couple will have chat show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres and her wife actress Portia de Rossi have bought a beautiful Montecito estate in California adjacent to where Harry and Meghan live.

DeGeneres has reportedly bought the estate from Dennis Miller for a whopping USD 49 million. According to reports, the deal makes the compound one of the priciest ever sold in the area.

Comedian and political commentator Miller and his wife, Carolyn Espley-Miller, a former model, have lived on the estate since 2006.

The property features three plots which are a combined four acres and includes a South African Cape Dutch-style main building, a barn and a large lily pond.

DeGeneres and de Rossi are longtime property owners in the ritzy neighbourhood, having just sold a different home for USD 33.3 million.

Montecito`s other newest denizens are Markle and Prince Harry who moved to the area earlier this year after they exited their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family. The couple moved out of the UK and are now living in America with their son Archie.