Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes release new 'The Christmas Song' duet ahead of holiday season

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes just dropped new music for fans ahead of the holiday season.

The real-life couple released their version of the classic ‘The Christmas Song’ on December 5.

Sharing the same, Camila Cabello wrote, "This has been such a crazy year with so many challenges. This holiday season, it is more important than ever to spread love and kindness to everyone! Shawn and I wanted to send all our love to you amazing humans so we put together something special for you, our rendition of #TheChristmasSong.”

She added, "We love you all so much and hope you get to enjoy this song over a very safe and merry holiday! It would make our holidays if you went on their website and donated to one of their sectors and help out your community! They have sectors all over the nation. Let’s make our little corner of the world more beautiful today."

Meanwhile, Camila added that streams will "support those in need right now," and said that she and Mendes are donating $100,000 to Feeding America.

‘The Christmas Song’ is featured on the holiday deluxe edition of Shawn Mendes' new album, ‘Wonder’.