Tom Hanks film 'Bios' postponed, to release on August 13

Tom Hanks starrer ‘Bios’ has been moved amid the ongoing pandemic.

The Universal and Amblin film is being postponed until August. It will now open on August 13 and was previously slated for a release in April. The April date was after it was postponed from October 2020 before the coronavirus got the better of last year.

Tom Hanks will be seen in the film ‘Bios’ as a robotics engineer who wants to ensure his beloved dog will be cared for after he is gone. Hanks' character is one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland, but he has been living underground in a bunker for a decade and has built his own world, which he shares with his dog named Goodyear.

It also features Samira Wiley.

‘Bios’ is directed by Miguel Sapochnik who is best known for his work on ‘Game of Thrones’. Its screenplay is done by Craig Luck.

‘Bios’ will clash with 20th Century's ‘Deep Water’.

