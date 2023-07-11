Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One to release in 2500 screens across India

Tom Cruise is back on the big screen. This time to play super agent Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One. The film is the seventh instalment in the MI franchise and is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Cruise, whose last outing at the big screen was in the blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick, looks fitter than ever and can be seen performing high-octane action sequences in the trailer.



Cruise enjoys a huge fan following in India and is popular among several age groups. The actor's latest film will reportedly get a big release in the country. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Tom Cruise's Misson: Impossible Dead Reckoning will release in 2000 properties in India across 2500 screens.



According to trade pundits, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is likely to have stupendous opening weekend globally and will likely earn $ 250 million. The film has already released in a few countries and it will release in the remaining countries on 12 July.



In India, it will most likely emerge as the highest-grossing international grosser of 2023, beating Fast X.

Featuring Tom Cruise along with Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Fergusson and Vanessa Kirby, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 hits theatres on 12 July.