Before Mission Impossible 7, here is the definitive ranking of every MI movie

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is almost here. The film, which brings back everyone's favourite spy-action daredevil hero Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), is the seventh instalment in the celebrated franchise. Once again Ethan and his IMF team are facing a threat that endangers the safety of the world. The film has a stacked cast, even excluding Cruise. Esai Morales plays the role of Gabriel, the film's villain. Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny return from earlier movies. Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, and Mark Gatiss have been cast in yet-unknown roles. Christopher McQuarrie has directed the film based on a script penned by himself and Erik Jendresen.

Before watching the film, it is worth looking back at the franchise as a whole, which began with 1996's Mission: Impossible. The series has become synonymous with high-octane action, mind-bending espionage, and breathtaking stunts. Each iteration brings its unique flavour to the table, delivering suspense, intricate plots, and memorable characters. Here is the definitive ranking of every movie:

6. Mission: Impossible II (2000)

At the bottom of our list is Mission: Impossible II, directed by John Woo. While it retained some of the franchise's signature elements, the film suffered from an overly convoluted plot and excessively stylised action sequences. Despite showcasing Tom Cruise's physicality and charisma, it veered too far from its espionage roots, resulting in a more generic action movie experience.

5. Mission: Impossible III (2006)

The third instalment, directed by JJ Abrams, injected new life into the franchise but fell short of its predecessors. With an engaging villain played by Philip Seymour Hoffman and intense action set pieces, it successfully ramped up the stakes. However, it lacked the cohesive narrative and groundbreaking moments that elevated other entries in the series.

4. Mission: Impossible (1996)

The film that started it all. Brian De Palma's Mission: Impossible introduced audiences to Ethan Hunt and the IMF (Impossible Mission Force). This espionage thriller blended suspense, action, and a memorable heist scene at the centre of the plot. While it may feel slightly dated compared to later instalments, its impact on the franchise and the genre cannot be understated.

3. Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015)

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation directed by Christopher McQuarrie solidified the series' resurgence. It introduced the enigmatic Ilsa Faust, portrayed by Rebecca Ferguson. The film was highlighted by a relentless pursuit of tension and the unforgettable opera sequence, showcasing the franchise's ability to deliver memorable set pieces.

2. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol brought the franchise to new heights under the direction of Brad Bird. The film is renowned for its spectacular IMAX sequences, particularly the Burj Khalifa scene, where Tom Cruise's daredevil stuntmanship reached new levels. With a compelling plot, a standout supporting cast, and breathtaking action, this entry marked the franchise's resurgence and showcased its ability to evolve.

1. Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)

Christopher McQuarrie returned to direct Mission: Impossible - Fallout, and the result was a breathtaking thrill ride from start to finish. It raised the bar with its jaw-dropping stunts and heart-pounding action sequences, including the remarkable HALO jump and a helicopter chase through mountain peaks. Fallout served as a culmination of the franchise, tying together previous storylines while pushing boundaries in terms of practical stunts.