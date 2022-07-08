'Thor Love and Thunder' box office collection Day 1: Chris Hemsworth-Natalie Portman film off to a great start

The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman's 'Thor: Love and Thunder', started off well in India. As per Box Office India, the film had a 40 to 45 per cent attendance in theatres despite a non-holiday release. The film, said the publication, should gross around Rs 20 crore. If this Taika Waititi-film does manage to reach that mark, it will be the fifth Hollywood film to do so. The film also stars Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, and Russell Crowe. Globally, the film is set to have a massive $300 million opening.

Also Read: 'Thor Love and Thunder' expected to have a MIGHTY $300 mn worldwide opening

The last 'Thor' movie, titled 'Thor: Ragnarok' and also directed by Waititi, had opened with Rs 8 crore, so Rs 20 crore would be a big upgrade. The 29th MCU film, 'Ragnarok' pits two Thors, one the classic Odinson, and the other Mighty Thor that Portman's Jane Foster becomes, against the god-killing force of nature Gorr the God Butcher played by Oscar-winning English actor Christian Bale.

He was wronged by the gods, who did not come to his rescue as his family and people died. In the prologue, we see him cradling his dying little daughter. He finds his god living a plentiful life. He acquires the Necrosword that can kill any god, and vows to rid the universe of every divine presence.

Also Read: 'Thor Love and Thunder' review: Chris Hemsworth's film disappoints, proves 'superhero fatigue' is real

Wion's review of 'Love and Thunder' read, "['Love and Thunder'] cannot recreate the magic that we saw playing out in the preceding film. The trouble, I feel, is that the film is missing that immaculate cocktail of intelligent, humour-laced writing and carefully crafted set pieces that made 'Ragnarok' one of the best MCU entries."

Since Indian moviegoers are loving the film, 'Love and Thunder' should continue riding on strong word of mouth promotion in the foreseeable future.