The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar review: Wes Anderson's miniature masterpiece

Wes Anderson, that master of meticulous whimsy and creator of cinematic storybook worlds, has graced us with The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. His second film this year, this miniature marvel clocks in at a mere 39 minutes, and is a bite-sized piece of Anderson's signature storytelling magic. Like a magician pulling a rabbit from a hat, he takes Roald Dahl's 1977 short story and conjures a film that's both reverent and inventive, turning the act of storytelling into an art form within an art form. It's a sleight of hand that showcases Anderson's uncanny ability to make the improbable seem utterly plausible.

As the curtains part, Anderson ushers us into a world that resembles a living, breathing storybook. Each frame unfolds like a meticulously crafted tableau (Anderson veterans would know that I am not exaggerating here), alive with a symphony of colours and intricate details that beckon exploration. In the movie, Anderson transforms the screen into a gallery of exquisite pop-up art, where every visual revelation is a stroke of pure enchantment.

Henry, a wealthy man in his forties played by Benedict Cumberbatch, lives a life of opulent excess, surrounded by others of his kind. Dahl aptly describes them as neither good nor bad, simply part of the decor of life. It's a life marked by indulgence and hedonism, until a twist of fate leads Henry to a mysterious book that reveals the astounding tale of Imdad Khan (Ben Kingsley), a circus performer with a unique gift — seeing without the use of his eyes.

This piece of news, like a spark in the night, ignites Henry's imagination. Initially merely aiming to uncover the secrets of this unique skill for personal gain, his curiosity soon transforms into a quest for something far more profound. He sets forth on a journey, both literal and metaphorical, to unlock these mysterious powers, embarking on an adventure that will lead him into uncharted territory and reshape the very essence of his existence. He becomes a better version of himself in the process.

Anderson's narrative structure seamlessly connects each character's story, creating a mesmerising whirlwind of dialogue and events. This whirlwind, juxtaposed with the theme of focused attention, is intended, I believe, to be a poignant reminder of the value of slowing down in our fast-paced world.

The film's rapid tempo, with characters often speaking in a frenzy, adds to its distinct charm. So much so that the movie seems to be in a hurry to convey its message, mirroring the central theme of transcendent focus. It also allows Anderson to squeeze in a lot of story in its limited runtime. Walls slide away to reveal new settings, time accelerates at a dizzying pace, and actors seamlessly take on multiple roles without any character commenting upon it.

The film, and this was not at all a surprise, is a visual delight, with every scene so well-constructed that it often resembles a theatrical performance. Anderson's precision and creativity shine through in every frame, reminding me that his films demand active engagement from the audience.

At its core, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is a tale of transformation, where the pursuit of the extraordinary leads to personal growth and enlightenment. It's a reflection on the limits of knowledge and the boundless potential of imagination.

