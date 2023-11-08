LIVE TV
The White Lotus creator teases 'supersized' Season 3: Longer, bigger, crazier

New DelhiEdited By: Kshitij Mohan RawatUpdated: Nov 08, 2023, 05:52 PM IST

Season 3 of The White Lotus is expected to be a departure from the previous seasons Photograph:(Others)

HBO's The White Lotus is gearing up for its third instalment

After a hiatus caused by the recent writers' strike, fans of the Emmy-winning anthology series The White Lotus can now look forward to the upcoming third installment. The show's creator, White, is back to work on Season 3, offering fresh details and insights into what lies ahead.

Season 3 of The White Lotus is expected to be a departure from the previous seasons, with White hinting at a "supersized" edition. He promises that this season will be 'longer, bigger, and crazier', setting the stage for a captivating narrative. 

White told Entertainment Weekly, “It’s going to be a supersized White Lotus. It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing … I’m super excited about the content of the season.”

A notable change for Season 3 is the location. The series will now be set in the enchanting backdrop of Thailand. This shift in scenery introduces new possibilities for storytelling, promising to infuse the series with the exotic beauty and culture of this Southeast Asian nation.

Returning and potential cast members are generating buzz among fans. Natasha Rothwell, known for her role in Season 1, is the only confirmed cast member for Season 3. She will reprise her character, Belinda, as the story unfolds in the Thailand setting. Additionally, Connie Britton, who was part of the cast in Season 1, has expressed her interest in returning. The potential return of familiar faces adds an element of nostalgia to the anticipation surrounding Season 3.

