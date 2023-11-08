The White Lotus creator teases 'supersized' Season 3: Longer, bigger, crazier

After a hiatus caused by the recent writers' strike, fans of the Emmy-winning anthology series The White Lotus can now look forward to the upcoming third installment. The show's creator, White, is back to work on Season 3, offering fresh details and insights into what lies ahead.

Season 3 of The White Lotus is expected to be a departure from the previous seasons, with White hinting at a "supersized" edition. He promises that this season will be 'longer, bigger, and crazier', setting the stage for a captivating narrative.

White told Entertainment Weekly, “It’s going to be a supersized White Lotus. It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing … I’m super excited about the content of the season.”

A notable change for Season 3 is the location. The series will now be set in the enchanting backdrop of Thailand. This shift in scenery introduces new possibilities for storytelling, promising to infuse the series with the exotic beauty and culture of this Southeast Asian nation.