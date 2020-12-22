'The Mandalorian' creator Jon Favreau was 'scared' the finale's big surprise might leak

The story contains spoilers



'The Mandalorian' creator Jon Favreau feared that the big cameo on the season two finale was going to get spoiled in advance. Read the review of the final episode here.



Speaking about the most talked-about cameo of Luke Skywalker in the series finale, Jon said, "It was very tricky because it's very hard to keep a secret nowadays, especially with 'Star Wars,' because people are so curious about it and there are so many people involved with the process,"

"Every piece of casting leaked," he added. "We were so scared right up 'til it aired that our surprise cameo was gonna leak, too."

On the finale, Luke's familiar X-Wing flies aboard Mof Gideon's ship. A cloaked Jedi emerges. Obscured from view, he easily cuts down Gideon's elite Dark Troopers. While "Star Wars" fans likely figured out it was Luke from shots of a recognizable gloved hand and green lightsaber, the Jedi didn't confirm his identity until removing his hood in front of Mando and Bo-Katan.

The episode's credits confirmed that Mark Hamill reprised his role as Skywalker.

Talking about the big reveal on Good Morning America, Favreau said Hamill was on set, filming his cameo. Lucasfilm then used technology to "de-age him and make him look as much as he looked in the old films."

'The Mandalorian' takes place five years after 1983's 'Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi' where Skywalker helped bring down the Empire. Favreau credited that to not sharing the information with too many people and by holding back on merchandise, which may have spoiled the big moments.

For fans waiting for season three, Favreau said the next installment of "The Mandalorian" is currently in pre-production and the production will start after the newly-announced Boba Fett series, 'The Book of Boba Fett,' completes production.