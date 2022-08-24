'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' new trailer: A once-in-a-lifetime spectacle

A new trailer, and possibly the final one, for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is here. At more than two and a half minutes, it is our longest look at he series yet. Coming from Amazon Studios, the series is the most expensive screen production of any kind ever made, TV or film. The company bought the rights to the Second Age of Middle-earth for a whopping $250 million. And the production of five-season series is about $1 billion, taking the total budget to $1.25 billion. JD Payne and Patrick McKay are the showrunners.

The series is not related to 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy, Peter Jackson's immensely successful and multiple Academy Award-winning trilogy of movies that was centred around the War of the Ring, when Frodo and his allies took on the might of the Dark Lord and destroyed the One Ring.

Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor, Maxim Baldry as Isildur, Owain Arthur as Durin IV, Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel, and so on star in 'The Rings of Power'.

The new trailer promises a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle. There is only a hint of the action scenes, but what there is, looks amazing. The story features a much different Middle-earth from what we know from the Jackson movies. A new evil, or an old but newly awakened evil, stalks the lands in the form of Sauron, who is an actual corporeal being and not the flaming eye we mostly know him as. The war between the forces of good and evil is brewing. Every race will have to come together to take on Sauron and his army of orcs and others.

There are visuals of epic battles, vistas of landscapes, mountains, valleys, and rivers. 'The Rings of Power' looks epic in every sense of the word, and worth every penny of its gargantuan budget. We can hardly wait.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' premieres on September 1, 2022.