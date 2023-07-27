The Inventor trailer: Stephen Fry becomes Leonardo da Vinci in this charming stop-motion film

A trailer for the upcoming film The Inventor is here. The stop-motion animated film is based on the life and times of one Leonardo da Vinci, Italian polymath from the Renaissance era who is widely considered one of the greatest artists and, indeed, inventors in history. British actor-comedian Stephen Fry assumes the role of da Vinci. Directed by Jim Capobianco (who co-wrote the story of Ratatouille) and Pierre-Luc Granjon and written by Capobianco, the film looks rather charming. You can see the trailer below. Apart from Fry, Marion Cotillard, Daisy Ridley, and Matt Berry have also lent their voices to the film.

The Inventor official synopsis

The Inventor's official synopsis reads, "The insatiably curious and headstrong inventor/artist Leonardo da Vinci (Fry) leaves Italy to join the French court where he can freely experiment, invent flying contraptions and incredible machines, and study the human body. Joined in his adventure by the audacious Princess Marguerite (Ridley), Leonardo attempts to uncover the answer to the ultimate question: “What is the meaning of life?”

Who was Leonardo da Vinci?

Born on April 15, 1452, in Vinci, a town in the Republic of Florence (modern-day Italy), Leonardo was an artistic genius whose works, most notably the Mona Lisa (with her enigmatic smile and exquisite detail), are still admired and studied by artists, art enthusiasts, and scholars around the globe. His paintings are renowned for their mastery of technique, use of perspective, and realistic portrayal of human emotion.

Leonardo was a scientist, inventor, and engineer as well. He conducted studies in anatomy, optics, and geology, among other fields. Leonardo made numerous sketches and observations that foreshadowed later scientific discoveries.

Among his numerous inventions and engineering designs were prototypes for flying machines, war machines, and innovations in civil engineering and architecture. His curiosity and innovative thinking have left a lasting impact on various disciplines.

