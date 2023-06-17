The Flash director says the movie's awful CGI was 'intended': 'It was part of the design'

The recently released film, DC's The Flash, has received attention for its subpar visual effects, especially in scenes involving the Speed Force and Chronobowl. Due to budget constraints and tight deadlines, the visual effects department appears to have struggled to fully polish these sequences. One particular scene at the beginning of the film stands out, where Barry rushes to help Bruce Wayne (played by Ben Affleck) prevent a collapsing hospital building in Gotham City. As the action unfolds, a nursery full of babies, along with their midwife, experiences a potentially catastrophic event. Unfortunately, the CGI in this moment falls short, resulting in an unnatural appearance of the characters.

This is just one of the many moments in The Flash, in which the quality of CGI looks substandard. The Flash director responds However, the director and producer duo, Andy and Barbara Muschietti, have addressed the criticism, explaining that the intentional distortion of the visual effects was intended to align with Barry's perspective. In an interview with Gizmodo, Barbara dismissed concerns by stating, "No, we used all real babies," while Andy clarified, "The idea, of course, is...we are in the perspective of the Flash. Everything is distorted in terms of lights and textures. We enter this 'waterworld' which is basically being in Barry's POV. It was part of the design, so if it looks a little weird to you, that was intended."

Despite concerns over CGI, The Flash mostly delivers an enjoyable cinematic experience. While some viewers may find the visual effects distracting, it does not undermine the overall appeal of the film. The Flash review WION gave The Flash a positive review. It read, "I absolutely loved The Flash. It might be my favourite DC movie since 2017's Wonder Woman. There are a couple of missteps and I was mildly annoyed by the overuse of CGI and fan service overload particularly in the third act, but the film managed to rise above these issues. Even much of the fan service and cameos, except for one egregious instance, I grudgingly admit I cheered at the top of my voice. If you believed the trailers for the film were spoiler-y, you are in for multiple surprises. Most of these moments are just for laughs (and cheers) and are not meant to have any major ramifications in terms of the future of DCU."

