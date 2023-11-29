The Crown Season 6 Part 2 pics out: Kate Middleton's sheer dress to make appearance

The Crown’s final installment will premiere soon and makers teased what to expect in Season 6 Part 2 of the show in new look pictures. Netflix released first look photos from The Crown and what caught our attention was Kate Middleton’s infamous sheer dress from her pre-royal wedding times. As new actors take over the characters on the show, with Kate Middleton and Prince William and Prince Harry now in their college years, the show has passed through a lot of chapters.

Newcomers to the show Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy will be seen stepping into the roles of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Part 2 of The Crown Season 6 will pick up from the aftermath of Princess Diana’s untimely death. The finale of Part 1 Season 6 follows Prince William (McVey), as he tries to integrate back into life at Eton as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion.



As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen (Imelda Staunton) reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles (Dominic West) and Camilla (Olivia Williams) and the beginnings of a new married life of William and Kate. Part 1 follows the building romantic relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed, leading up to their untimely deaths.

Rufus Kampa previously played the younger version of Prince William in Part 1 alongside Fflyn Edwards, who played Prince Harry in the previous installment. Luther Ford will portray the older version of Prince Harry in the forthcoming six episodes.

The Crown Season 6 Part 2 features Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed.

See pics:

The Crown is created and written by Peter Morgan. Executive producers include Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Andy Harries, Stephen Daldry, Matthew Byam Shaw and Robert Fox.