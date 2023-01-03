'The Conjuring 4' will be the final film in the popular horror franchise?

It appears the fourth film in the 'Conjuring' franchise may also wrap up the series. None other than James Wan, the progenitor of the franchise and the so-called 'Conjuring Universe', hinted that in an interview 'M3GAN', an upcoming horror film he has produced. While speaking to Collider, he said, "Yeah, we are working on it right now. With the Conjuring films, we are very precious about [them]. And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it's the right thing, the right story that we're telling.”

Many agree that this is a wise decision. It is better to end a franchise before it runs out of steam and becomes an embarrassment instead. Wan, anyway, has spent more than a decade developing the franchise and the inter-connected cinematic universe.

Beginning in 2013 with Wan's 'The Conjuring', the franchise kicked off the 'Conjuring Universe'. Apart from 'The Conjuring' the universe also includes 'The Nun', 'The Curse of La Llorona', and 'Annabelle' franchises. A sequel to 'The Nun' is also in development.

'Conjuring Universe' has been a huge success for sister studios New Line and Warner Bros. On a combined budget of $178.5 million, the films have grossed $2.1 billion worldwide.

'The Conjuring 4' was confirmed in October last year. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who co-wrote the first two films in the franchise apart from 'Aquaman' and 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', is scripting the project. The Warrens will be back for the fourth time to tackle a new haunting. It is not known who will helm the project. Michael Chaves directed the third installment, 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It'.