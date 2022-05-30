The haunted ‘Conjuring’ house has been sold & the price will give you a nightmare

Remember last year, the news of the haunted house that inspired the 'Conjuring' film franchise is up for sale news took the internet by storm. And now, the Rhode Island house which was on the market for $1.2 million has been sold. Yes! Back then many asked who would invest this sum of money in the haunted house full of ghosts, but let us tell you the vintage property has been sold with the increased price as well - perhaps we can say the ghost definitely did some chanting on the buyer.



With a 27% of hike in the price, the house has been sold for the staggering amount of $1.52 million. The spooky home was bought by a Boston developer who also believes in the paranormal.



“I came to visit and thought, ‘I have to have this house,’” said Jacqueline Nuñez, the owner of the WonderGroup LLC, as per the Boston Globe. He will continue the paranormal business in the house.

The Heinzen family and Nuñez shared the news via a Facebook Live which was done in the spooky home’s drawing-room.



The house was used by paranormal researchers, ghost hunters, and others who are interested in ghostly activities.



Owners Jenn and Cory Heinzen, who decided to sell their property after their encounters with spirits bought the property for $439,000 in 2019. The pair spent four months keeping to one downstairs room as “a sign of respect for the spirits, letting them get used to us instead of barging in,” Cory told the Wall Street Journal earlier.

Still, ghosts paid them a visit in their area of the house as they saw a full-bodied black apparition appear in the doorway to peek at. "Once we realized we were both awake and both seeing it, it was gone,” he told.



One of the most well-known haunted houses in the United States, which has a classic infrastructure, fireplaces wooden floors is roughly 3,100-square-foot and is located in the town of Burrillville.



Talking about the history, 1836 became known in the 1970s after the Perron family moved in and observed ghostly incidents in the house. Later, they called in paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who said the house was haunted by the spirit of Bathsheba Sherman.

The movie is based on the true story of the Perron family.