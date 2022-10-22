'The Conjuring 4' in the works, 'Aquaman 2' writer to script the film

The Warrens will be back for the fourth time to tackle a new haunting. 'The Conjuring 4' is reportedly in development at New Line and Warner Bros, reported The Hollywood Reporter. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who co-wrote the first two films in the franchise apart from 'Aquaman' and 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', is scripting the project. James Wan, who kicked off the 'The Conjuring Universe' with 2013's 'The Conjuring' and also directed the sequel, is attached as a producer. It is not known who will helm the project. Michael Chaves had directed the third installment, 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It'.

'The Conjuring' films follow Lorraine and Ed Warren (Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, respectively), real-world figures (Ed died in 2006) who call themselves paranormal investigators and demonologists who are called by clients to help them get rid of evil spirits making their life difficult.

Farmiga and Wilson are expected to return. The film does not have a release date yet.

There have been seven films in 'The Conjuring Universe' until now. Apart from the three 'Conjuring' installments, there are also three 'Annabelle' films, 'The Nun', and 'The Curse of La Llorona'. With more than $2 billion in box office receipts (on a budget of $178 million), it is the highest-grossing horror movie franchise of all time.

We know apart from 'The Conjuring 4', 'The Nun 2' and 'The Crooked Man' are also in development.