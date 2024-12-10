New Delhi

Jeremy Allen White has joined the Star Wars film The Mandalorian & Grogu.

The Bear actor will be voicing the character Jabba the Hutt’s son, Rotta the Hutt. This is the first big-ticket project that Jeremy will be a part of since his breakout role in the FX series The Bear.

The Mandalorian & Grogu plot

Plot details of the new Star Wars film are currently under wraps. Apart from Jeremy Allen White’s casting, no other cast has been confirmed for the titular bounty hunter story and his adopted son.

To understand the timeline of Star Wars films, Disney+ series The Mandalorian is set in the years following the events of 1983’s Return of the Jedi, in which Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) strangles Jabba to death.

Meanwhile, the recent spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett revealed that Jabba’s absence left a power vacuum among the organised crime bosses on Tatooine. This leads to two of Jabba’s cousins vying for his territory, only to be defeated by Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), who takes over instead.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will have The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau as director. He will direct from a screenplay he wrote with Dave Filoni. The project, which will star Pedro Pascal as Mando, aka Din Djarin, and Sigourney Weaver is set to debut on May 22, 2026. It will be the first Star Wars feature film since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White is currently shooting the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere with writer-director Scott Cooper. The actor got famous for his role on The Bear as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, the New York City chef who moves back to Chicago to take over his late brother’s restaurant. His role in The Bear has won him big awards – back-to-back Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG awards.