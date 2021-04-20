Texas wants actor Matthew McConaughey as their governor over incumbent Republican Greg Abbott

He may not have officially joined politics, but the people of Texas are keen to have Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey as their governor.



The actor recently outpolled the incumbent governor Greg Abbott in a speculative poll published by the Dallas Morning News. While the actor has not officially made the plunge in politics yet, the result -where McConaughey is significantly ahead of Abbott.

While it isn't fair to judge by a single poll, the result though signifies that the actor will get massive support whenever he decides to run for office.

McConaughey has earlier shown interest in contesting for elections on several occasions. When he was asked on a podcast last week, he said he wanted to take on a leadership role in society.

"I'm looking into now, what is my leadership role, because I do think I have some things to teach and share, and what is my role, what is my category in my next chapter of life that I'm going into now?" he said.



When he was asked if he was considering running for the governor's post, the actor said,"I hear you. It's a true consideration."

The actor is a native of Texas and has previously made critical comments on both the major parties.

The actor maintains he is "aggressively centrist" and if he decides to contest- he would do so as an independent candidate.

45 percent of the votes went to the actor when Texas voters were asked who they were likely to support in a race between sitting Republican governor Greg Abbott and McConaughey.