Taylor Swift celebrates her 34th birthday with her BFF's, Selena Gomez calls her 'goddess'

Taylor Swift rang in her 34th birthday most fashionably. This year, Swift has a lot to celebrate; the songstress became a billionaire after a successful Eras tour and became Time magazine's Person of the Year. On Wednesday, the pop star kicked off her birthday in New York City with her BFF's by her side.

At The Box nightclub in Manhattan, Swift brought a lot of glamour with her as she stepped out in the blingy black outfit by designer Clio Peppiatt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by angel εïз (@emotionallyabusive) × Embellished with beads and crystals, the black mini-dress had the design of clouds, stars, and a crescent moon. Swift made her look even more dramatic with her signature red lipstick and the black furry shawl that she carried. She accessorized her look with a mini sparkling bag and minimal jewellery.

Spilling more details about their relationship, she said, “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.”

Meanwhile, Swift's other BFF, Selena Gomez, wished the pop star an adorable picture. Wishing the singer on her 34th birthday, the Only Murders in the Building actress wrote,"Happy Birthday to the goddess that is @TaylorSwift."