Susan Sarandon dropped by agency for pro-Palestine remarks at rally

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Nov 22, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

In her speech that has now gone viral, Susan Sarandon said, “There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time.”

Actress Susan Sarandon has been dropped by her talent agency after attending a pro-Palestine rally and making comments that didn’t sit down too well with a lot of people. Susan attended a New York City rally in support of Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

In her speech that has now gone viral, Susan Sarandon said, “There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time.” She added that Jews in America “are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence.”

The actress also recently retweeted a post on X about Roger Waters. The post was about the Pink Floyd musician who came under police investigation on suspicion of "incitement of the people” after wearing Nazi-like imagery in Germany. Sarandon's reshared post read that Waters took the stage in Uruguay to perform “despite attempts by the Israeli lobby to cancel the event.”

Meanwhile, ever since October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas and then subsequent bombing of Gaza by Israel, the US has seen a spike in reports of both anti-Muslim and anti-Jewish bias incidents. 

Zeba Khan

Zeba is a fashion and lifestyle reporter who has a keen eye for literature and everything vintage. She dreams of writing travel stories from every part of the world.

