Susan Sarandon dropped by agency for pro-Palestine remarks at rally

Actress Susan Sarandon has been dropped by her talent agency after attending a pro-Palestine rally and making comments that didn’t sit down too well with a lot of people. Susan attended a New York City rally in support of Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

In her speech that has now gone viral, Susan Sarandon said, “There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time.” She added that Jews in America “are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence.”

The actress also recently retweeted a post on X about Roger Waters. The post was about the Pink Floyd musician who came under police investigation on suspicion of "incitement of the people” after wearing Nazi-like imagery in Germany. Sarandon's reshared post read that Waters took the stage in Uruguay to perform “despite attempts by the Israeli lobby to cancel the event.”