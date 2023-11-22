Tom Cruise saves agent's job after she faces backlash over pro-Palestine posts

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has spoken in support of his agent Maha Dakhil who was asked to step down from her leadership roles at talent agency CAA after she shared pro-Palestine posts on Instagram, Maha was relieved of her duties as co-chief of the motion pictures department but was allowed to remain an agent after her client Tom Cruise, made it known to CAA that he was backing her.



As per reports, Tom Cruise met with Maha Dakhil at her CAA office on November 15. According to sources, Tom 'took the rare step of going in person to show support for his embattled agent'.



What Maha Dakhil had posted



Maha Dakhil, one of talent agency CAA's top agents and reposted a few posts in support of Palestine on her Instagram stories. One post stated, "What’s more heartbreaking than witnessing genocide? Witnessing the denial that genocide is happening.” Her posts had created a lot of buzz on social media and she faced major backlash. Eventually, Daha resigned from the agency’s board after she reposted an image on Instagram that read, in part, “You’re currently learning who supports genocide.” She had added in the caption, “That’s the line for me.”



After facing backlash from within the agency and also rivals agencies, Maha Dakhil had to delete both images. She even made a public apology, and said “I made a mistake with a repost in my Instagram Story, which used hurtful language. Like so many of us, I have been reeling with heartbreak. I pride myself on being on the side of humanity and peace."