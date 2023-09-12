Steven Spielberg, Kate Capshaw donate more than $1M to those affected by dual Hollywood strikes

Among a long list of celebrities who have been trying to help those affected by the dual Hollywood strikes, ace filmmaker Steven Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw have pledged a huge sum of $1 million. This money will help those affected by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Since the start of the strikes in May, the high-profile couple has donated $1.5 million to support the writers and actors affected by the strikes. The funds have gone to both the Entertainment Community Fund and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program.

The ECF, previously called the Actors Fund, is a human services organization that addresses the needs of people who work in entertainment and performing arts. So far, with celebrities pitching in to help those in need, the fund has been able to help film and TV workers cover basic living expenses. As of September 8, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the fund has donated more than $6.5 million, distributing about $400,000 to $700,000 per week.

Similarly, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation works to provide financial assistance and educational programming to people within the performers union. They too have been helping 50 to 100 new applications for emergency financial assistance for members with rent and mortgage payments, as well as food, utilities and medical needs.

