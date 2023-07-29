Sony indefinitely delays Kraven the Hunter and Beyond the Spider-Verse amid Hollywood strikes

The American entertainment industry has been deeply affected by the ongoing actors' and writers' strikes. While productions are shut down, movie studios are also reevaluating their strategies and making significant changes to their theatrical calendars. Sony Pictures recently announced notable adjustments to its release schedule, impacting highly anticipated films like Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and Kraven the Hunter. Beyond the Spider-Verse was initially scheduled to hit theaters in the spring of 2024. But now they might will to wait a little longer. The film was slated for release on March 29, 2024, but has now been taken off the schedule.

Kraven the Hunter was set to hit theaters on October 6, 2023. But it has similarly been taken off the release schedule.

What is Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse all about?

Beyond the Spider-Verse is expected to bring the story of Miles Morales to its conclusion. Introduced in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, finds himself in the wrong universe after the events of the second movie. In this universe, due to not being bitten by the radioactive spider, his alt-universe equivalent never became Spider-Man and instead has transformed into the Prowler, a supervillain.

The plot revolves around Gwen Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and several other Spider-People joining forces to rescue Miles from this alternate dimension version and protect him from the threat posed by Oscar Isaac's character, Miguel O'Hara. Miguel still seeks to prevent Miles from saving his father and facing the same destiny as other Spider-People. Adding to the peril, the villainous Spot (voiced by Jason Schwartzman) poses a significant threat to the entire multiverse.

What is Kraven the Hunter all about?

Starring English actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the titular role, Kraven the Hunter explores the origins of Sergei Kravinoff, a popular Marvel supervillain with a unique twist on the character from the comics. The film delves into Kraven's backstory and his journey towards becoming the formidable villain known to fans.

Kraven, traditionally a nemesis of Spider-Man, is a skilled big-game hunter with enhanced strength, speed, agility, and senses. His obsession with hunting the most dangerous and elusive prey, including Spider-Man himself, has made him a formidable adversary in the Marvel Comics universe.

The film, written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk, promises to deliver a thrilling and blood-pumping experience as it showcases Kraven's troubled past and how an encounter with a lion in Africa grants him mysterious powers. Russell Crowe portrays Sergei's father, a significant figure in Kraven's transformation into the notorious villain.

