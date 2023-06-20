Kraven the Hunter trailer: Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars in a fresh take on Marvel supervillain

A trailer for J. C. Chandor's Kraven the Hunter is out. The film stars English actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the titular role of popular Marvel supervillain Sergei Kravinoff, who here looks and feels a lot different from the character we know from comics. Written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk, the film serves as an origin story of the character and is the latest among Marvel supervillain movies being made by Sony (after Venom and Morbius). Russell Crowe plays the role of Sergei's father who is instrumental in his journey towards Kraven. While Kraven is traditionally a Spider-Man supervillain, this will likely be his solo movie, though there are going to be more popular Marvel characters.

In the trailer, Kraven is shown to be having a tough childhood with his forbidding father neatly delineating the difference between predator and prey. Eventually, Kraven, after getting mysterious powers after an encounter with a lion in Africa, grows out of his father's shadow. The trailer is bloody and violent and the film looks good thus far.

You can watch the trailer below. Kraven the Hunter trailer Who is Kraven the Hunter? Kraven the Hunter is a supervillain and occasional antihero in the Marvel Comics universe. Created by writer Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko, he made his first appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #15 in 1964. Kraven, whose real name as mentioned above is Sergei Kravinoff, is a skilled big-game hunter with enhanced strength, speed, agility, and senses. He is known for his obsession with hunting the most dangerous and elusive prey, including Spider-Man. Kraven is characterised by his signature lion-themed vest, a mane-like beard, and his relentless pursuit of proving himself as the world's greatest hunter.