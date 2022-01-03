Singer Omarion responds to fans confusing his name with COVID-19 variant Omicron

While COVID-19 new variant Omicron is on everyone’s mind with the rise in positive cases around the world, singer-songwriter Omarion feels people are confusing his name with that of the virus.

Speaking to his fans, Omarion took to TikTok and said that he had been hearing of all the comparisons between his stage name and the Omicron virus. He jokingly said, “Hi everybody, this is Omarion. I am an artist, not a variant. So please be aware that if you just so happen to run into me on the street, you don't have to isolate for five days, nor do you have to have a negative test result in order to dance to my music.”

“So please, be safe, be healthy, happy new year,” he added.

The name comparisons have been going around since weeks now. The singer thought that the jokes about Omicron were a good thing. He said, “There is nothing more healing than music or a good laugh.”

On the work front, Omarion has an album titled ‘Full Circle’ ready for release. His last studio album was released in October last year.