Halle Berry fools fans & celebrity friends with a ‘wedding’ post featuring beau Van Hunt

Halle Berry has just fooled all her followers and even her friends from the industry.



The Oscar-winning actress caused a stir as she sparked marriage rumours with her boyfriend Van Hunt.



Berry started her New year 2022 by playing a prank. Taking to her Instagram, the actress posted a picture of her with beau Van Hunt, looking at each other kissing in front of what appeared to be a wedding chapel with the caption, "well…IT’S OFFICIAL!,"

Looking at the photo and caption looks like it's an announcement post of their wedding, but as you swipe in search of more photos you will find out the truth.



The next photo is a close-up selfie of Halle and Hunt, with words on it, "It's 2022!.'' Making all things clear it's a New Year's post.



"We were just having some New Year's Day fun! People clearly don't swipe as much as we thought they did. Thank you for the well wishes, tho', it really touched our hearts," Berry clarified. "Now it's OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated'', adding hashtags, "nomoreswipes4me" and "Januaryfoolsday."

Not only fans and followers, but some celebrities including Dwayne Johnson, Octavia Spencer, Ava DuVernay and others fell for the prank as well, and started sending well wishes for the couple. “Blessings, Queen! Wonderfulllll,” DuVernay commented.

“Congrats you two!!! Beautiful!!” The Rock wrote.



Halle and Van first announced their relationship on Instagram in September 2020. Berry has been sharing stunning pictures from her trip. In one of the posts, she wrote, "I hate when people say you don’t need alcohol to have fun! you don’t need running shoes to run but it F*****G helps!"