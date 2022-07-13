'She-Hulk' director defends show's horrible CGI: 'She's so different...'

Lately, many movies and TV shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have not been received well, which is an unwelcome change for something that enjoyed supremacy for a decade. Make no mistake, MCU flicks are still earning hundreds of millions and shows are still raking in millions of views, but somehow the excitement surrounding the latest projects is missing. The upcoming Disney+ series 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law', starring Tatiana Maslany, has already earned the ire of fans for its allegedly poor CGI quality. The trailers and promos of this Jessica Gao creation have been excoriated by many for the blurry look of the titular superhero.

Now, Kat Coiro, the director of most of the episodes of 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' season 1, has responded to claims of poor CGI in the series. In an interview with SFX Magazine, she said, "It really is taking the design and asking, ‘Are we getting those facial expressions and those nuances of reaction? That is where all the time comes into play, just really honing in. I think a lot of the reactions have to do with the fact that she is so different than anything we’ve seen. When you think of Thanos or Hulk, they have a grisliness and a harshness and a bulkiness to them that is just so different. And when you just see a little pop of her, it’s almost shocking because we haven’t seen it before."

Coiro does have a point. Also, the CGI in promos is often choppy and is usually much improved in the finished product. The trailer also replaced the offending shots with higher resolution CGI, but fans are still not pleased.

The CGI controversy has been heightened after several members of the VFX community slammed Marvel Studios for poor working conditions and management.

Reddit user Independent-Ad419 wrote, "Marvel has probably the worst methodology of production and VFX management out there. They can never fix the look for the show before more than half the allocated time for the show is over. The artists working on Marvel shows are definitely not paid equivalent to the amount of work they put in."

Another VFX artist wrote, "I am on my third Marvel project in a row and literally just woke up 5:30 am on a Saturday with stress going 'I don't want to do this anymore. It's 6 am now and I am making a reel to apply someplace that has projects other than Marvel because I can't do this anymore."

Dhruv Govil, who worked on MCU films like 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Spider-Man', tweeted that working with Marvel pushed him to leave the industry. "They're a horrible client, and I've seen way too many colleagues break down after being overworked, while Marvel tightens the purse strings," he said.