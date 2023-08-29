Selena Gomez undergoes surgery after she breaks her hand

Selena Gomez suffered a mishap and had to get a surgery after breaking her hand. Fans doubled up on their wishes after the singer revealed in the comments section of a promotional post for her new single that she’s currently recuperating from surgery after hurting herself.

This post was for her new single and Selena wrote, “Broke my hand and had surgery. I don’t care about selling anything. I’m just happy to make music with my friends.”

Selena further added that while she had to undergo an operation, she “doesn’t care” about the sales of her new single “Single Soon” and instead insisted she is “happy” just creating music with those closest to her.

The song is about plotting how to break up with an ex. After the single came out, fans suspected that she has written about her famous ex, The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye. She, however, refuted those claims. She said it’s not about The Weeknd, whom she dated for 10 months between 2016 and 2017.

The lyrics include: “Should I do it on the phone? Should I leave a little note in the pocket of his coat? Maybe I’ll just disappear. I don’t want to see a tear. And the weekend’s almost here.”

Selena Gomez goes on: “I know I’m a little high maintenance, but I’m worth a try. Might not give a reason why. We both had a lot of fun, time to find another one. Blame it all on feeling young.”

