Sean Combs steps down as Chairman of Revolt as sexual assault lawsuits pile up

As the sexual assault cases continue to pile up against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, the celeb has stepped aside as chairman of Revolt, the music-oriented TV network that he co-founded in 2013. It is a temporary decision suggested by his team since Sean is embroiled in not one but three lawsuits.

Revolt's Instagram page posted a lengthy statement. It read: “Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as chairman of Revolt. While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora.”

Earlier this month, singer and Sean’s former romantic partner Cassie accused Sean Combs of raping and beating her over the course of a decade. Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, previously recorded for Combs’ Bad Boy record label. They were romantically linked for the longest time until they eventually parted ways. Just one day after the suit was filed, Cassie and Sean reached a settlement. Explainer| Sean Combs accused of rape, abuse by former partner Cassie: A look at their failed romance

Cassie said in a statement, “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs added: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best.” Sean Combs maintains his innocence, as his attorney Ben Brafman said in a follow-up statement, “Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Just after that got settled, he was hit with another lawsuit as Joi Dickerson-Neal, alleged that Combs “drugged, sexually assaulted and abused” her and that she was the victim of “revenge porn” created and distributed by the rapper. She claims that the two met while she was a student at Syracuse University in 1991 and she agreed to attend a dinner with him after appearing in one of his music videos. Dickerson-Neal alleges that Combs “intentionally drugged” her during the dinner, sexually assaulted her, recorded it on video, and shared the tape with others.