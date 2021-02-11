Sarah Jessica Parker on love for New York and how 'Sex and the City' reboot was initially a podcast idea

Sarah Jessica Parker got talking about the upcoming ‘Sex and the City’ reboot along with her love for Central Park in the latest interview with CBS Sunday Morning’s Alina Cho.

Getting nostalgic about Central Park in New York, Sarah Jessica Parker said, "It’s the city’s backyard” before adding, "One of my first memories of Central Park as a New Yorker, not just a visitor, was actually driving down Central Park West to go to an audition. Central Park was on my left, this vast, massive green space. This was 1977, the park was very different then, but it was something I had never seen. I’d lived in a city, but we didn’t have massive green spaces like that for the community."

Most would agree that Central Park has been the backdrop of countless film and TV projects in the United States including the iconic season three finale of ‘Sex and the City’ where Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw falls into the pond next to the Central Park Boathouse.

On the recently announced reboot for HBO hit comedy, Sarah Jessica Parker said that the sequel series is set to begin filming in the spring. Titled ‘And Just Like That’, Sarah revealed that the idea of a reboot started with it being a podcast.

'Sex and the City' reboot will incorporate COVID-19 in the storyline

Sarah said, "We weren’t planning it. [Showrunner] Michael Patrick King and I hadn’t discussed it. It actually happened during shelter in place, I was listening to a podcast and it occurred to me that Michael Patrick and I had never talked about our experience working and producing the show. We started talking about maybe doing a podcast and as we were talking about that we just realized 'Why are we doing a podcast? Should we maybe think about a new chapter?'"

"This city was experiencing something so unimaginable, so unique. New York shut down in a way that also affects lots of other people because it’s the center of finance, it’s the center of culture (arguably) and its silence was deafening."

