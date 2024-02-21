Sam Mendes to direct separate Beatles films on Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr

Each Beatles is set to get a different film – John, Paul, George and Ringo.

Ace filmmaker Sam Mendes plans to make four separate movies on each of the Beatles members. These films will tell the stories of how they became a part of such a cultural phenomena. The synopsis mentions that all four will intersect to “tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history,” leading up to their 1970 breakup.

Notably, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of the late John Lennon and George Harrison have granted full life story and music rights for the scripted films.

Sam Mendes, while making the announcement said, “I’m honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies.”

Sam Mendes is the filmmaker behind Oscar-nominated films American Beauty, 1917, James Bond films like Skyfall and Spectre.

Sony Pictures Entertainment will finance and distribute all four films theatrically in 2027. The idea is to release all in the same year although it's risky for business.

Currently, several other films on musical legends are in the works. There is Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson’s biopic, Amy Winehouse’s biopic Back to Black and Ridley Scott is in talks to direct a movie about the rise of the Bee Gees.

In addition to directing, Mendes will produce alongside his Neal Street Productions partner Pippa Harris and Neal Street’s Julie Pastor. Jeff Jones will executive produce for Apple Corps Limited, the multi-media organization founded by the Beatles in 1968.