Jimmy Iovine free as accuser drops sexual assault lawsuit

Jimmy Iovine can heave a sigh of relief as the woman who had accused him of sexual assault and battery has dropped her lawsuit against him.

The unidentified woman told the court via her lawyer that the case is “discontinued in its entirety with prejudice.” This means that the case cannot be refiled. It is unknown whether any settlement has been reached on the same.

What was the sexual assault case about

In November, an unnamed woman sued Iovine for assault, battery and violations of the state’s gender-motivated violence and human rights laws. She alleged she was “sexually abused, forcibly touched, and subjected to sexual harassment and retaliation” by the music mogul. This incident took place in August 2007 while she was in a contract with Interscope, according to court filings.

At the time, only summons were brought.

Lawyers for the accuser said a complaint would be filed, but it was reportedly never done.

In December, the judge overseeing the case denied a motion to allow the woman to continue with the suit anonymously “due to the lack of an affidavit of service.”

Who is Jimmy Iovine?

Jimmy Iovine started off as a recording engineer before finding Interscope Records with Ted Fiekd un 1990 and served as chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M, an umbrella unit of Universal Music Group. He went on to launch stars like No Doubt, 2Pac, Eminem, Beck and Lady Gaga. This was before he launched Beats Music in 2014. Beats was acquired by Apple in 2014 for a combined $3 billion. Iovine served as a creative consultant for Apple Music until August 2018.