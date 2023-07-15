Ryan Reynold's Deadpool 3 filming stopped due to SAG AFTRA strike

The shoot of Ryan Reynolds Deadpool 3 production has stopped due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. This is Marvel's first major project which has been impacted by the actor's strike, as per Variety,

The filming of the anticipated third instalment came to a halt a few days after the makers released the first poster from the movie featuring Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

In the picture, Reynold's foul-mouthed superhero character is donning his iconic red costume, while, Jackman dons a yellow and blue suit.

The filming came to a halt a few days after the actor's strike joined the writers on the picket lines. The union protest began a day after the failed negotiation between SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers).

This is the first time in the history of the entertainment industry that two prominent unions — the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are on strike.

The movie reunites Reynolds with director Shawn Levy. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, along with Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds. The script is written by Reynolds, Levy, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Zeb Wells.

As per the reports, Karan Soni. Leslie Uggams will also return. While Soni plays the role of a taxi driver and a fan of Deadpool and Uggams essays Blind Al, the blind roommate of Wade Wilson. Moreover, Jennifer Garner will reprise her role of Elektra from Daredevil (2003) and Elektra (2005). Morenna Baccarin and Brianna Hildebrand will also come back, as Vanessa and Negasonic Teenage Warhead, respectively.

