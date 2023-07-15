Hollywood actors strike: Venom 3 production grinds to a halt
Story highlights
The production of Venom 3, featuring Tom Hardy as the lead character, has been stopped due to ongoing strikes by two major entertainment industry unions: the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA).
The production of Venom 3, featuring Tom Hardy as the lead character, has been stopped due to ongoing strikes by two major entertainment industry unions: the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA).
The production of Venom 3, starring Tom Hardy as the iconic anti-hero, has been halted due to the ongoing double strike by two prominent entertainment industry unions — the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA). The strikes, which stem from ongoing disputes between the unions and big film studios (including the one behind the Venom franchise — Sony). Venom 3 is being directed by Kelly Marcel, who scripted the second film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and co-scripted the first film with Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. The films star Hardy as Eddie Brock, a journalist who becomes the host of an alien symbiote called Venom, granting him superhuman abilities. Venom in comics is closely associated with Peter Parker / Spider-Man. Many other projects are affected thanks to the strikes and many more will be in near future.
The Venom franchise
The first film was released in 2018 and directed by Ruben Fleischer. It follows Eddie Brock as he investigates the Life Foundation, a company led by Riz Ahmed's Carlton Drake that has been conducting illegal experiments with alien symbiotes.
Eddie is infected by the Venom symbiote, which gives him incredible powers, but also causes him to struggle with his newfound violent urges. The film also starred Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate.
Let There Be Carnage was released in 2021 and was directed by Andy Serkis. The film sees Eddie Brock dealing with the aftermath of the first film and facing off against the villainous Carnage, another symbiote that bonds with serial killer Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson. The film also stars Williams, Naomie Harris, and Stephen Graham.
Venom franchise's box office success
Both Venom movies have been commercially successful, despite mixed reviews from critics. The film grossed $856.1 million worldwide. The sequel fared a little worse due to pandemic-affected release, with $506.9 million in global box office returns.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.