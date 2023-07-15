Hollywood actors strike: Venom 3 production grinds to a halt

The production of Venom 3, starring Tom Hardy as the iconic anti-hero, has been halted due to the ongoing double strike by two prominent entertainment industry unions — the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA). The strikes, which stem from ongoing disputes between the unions and big film studios (including the one behind the Venom franchise — Sony). Venom 3 is being directed by Kelly Marcel, who scripted the second film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and co-scripted the first film with Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. The films star Hardy as Eddie Brock, a journalist who becomes the host of an alien symbiote called Venom, granting him superhuman abilities. Venom in comics is closely associated with Peter Parker / Spider-Man. Many other projects are affected thanks to the strikes and many more will be in near future.

The Venom franchise

The first film was released in 2018 and directed by Ruben Fleischer. It follows Eddie Brock as he investigates the Life Foundation, a company led by Riz Ahmed's Carlton Drake that has been conducting illegal experiments with alien symbiotes.