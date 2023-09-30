Robert Pattinson reveals his 'deep, deep' fear of humiliation when choosing movie roles

Robert Pattinson recently discussed his apprehensions when it comes to accepting movie roles. During a conversation with comedian Jordan Firstman for Interview magazine, he was asked if there had ever been a project he wasn't interested in. Pattinson revealed that his main concern is his fear of humiliation.

He explained that he doesn't necessarily encounter projects he's uninterested in but instead grapples with the fear of not being able to fully commit to a role. He stated that this fear is something he contemplates before deciding to take on a role.

“I have a deep, deep fear of humiliation. And also, you sort of know it’s down to you. You can say it’s a sh***y script or the director’s a d**k or blah, blah, blah, but at the end of the day, no one’s going to care about the reasons. You’re the one who everyone’s going to say is lame. And the vast majority of people will say you’re lame even when you tried your best.”

Pattinson's fear of humiliation stems from the realisation that ultimately, the audience and critics attribute a film's success or failure to the actor, regardless of other factors like script quality or the director's behavior. He pointed out that it's easy to blame a poor script or an unpleasant director, but at the end of the day, it's the actor who often bears the brunt of criticism.

This fear of humiliation isn't new for Pattinson, who has previously talked about the anxiety that accompanies his career in the entertainment industry. He's felt constant pressure to stay relevant and successful in Hollywood. Although he's passionate about indie movies, he's also aware of the challenges of sustaining a career primarily built on smaller, lesser-known projects. He acknowledged this concern in a 2020 interview with GQ magazine.

Despite his concerns, Pattinson has taken steps to secure his career, notably by accepting the role of Batman in Matt Reeves' 2022 film The Batman. However, his inner turmoil remains as he continues to grapple with finding his place, not only in Hollywood but also in society as a whole.

